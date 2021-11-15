Raqesh Bapat exits ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Shamita Shetty thinks he ‘ran away’ for THIS reason

The latest 'Bigg Boss 15' Weekend Ka Vaar episode was a letdown for Shamita Shetty. Salman Khan informed the actor about her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat's exit, and she was furious for not being aware of the situation. According to recent reports, Shamita may possibly be leaving the show due to health concerns too.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met on Bigg Boss OTT and gradually developed a liking for each other. Raqesh joined Shamita on Bigg Boss 15 barely a few weeks ago. Shamita, on the other hand, was irritated and enraged that Raqesh had not informed her of his plans to leave the show.

Salman Khan said during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode that there would be no evictions because two participants have already exited the show. When Shamita asked who the second competitor was (after Afsana Khan, who was kicked from the show for attempting to harm herself with a knife), Salman answered Raqesh had left the show due to health reasons. Raqesh will not be returning to the house, he also stated.

Shamita was irritated by this, and wondered why Raqesh had even entered the Bigg Boss 15 house at all, given that he had to leave soon after. She was seen becoming agitated and told fellow contender Neha Bhasin,

He shouldn't have come, as soon as the going gets tough, he runs away. At least stand and fight. I knew anyways he's leaving as something was off. He knew he was going, he knew it and he didn't tell me."