Raqesh Bapat confirms break-up with Shamita Shetty, asks #ShaRa fans to support them as individuals

Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty

After Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were among the hottest couple in the telly town. However, Raqesh and Shamita's romance couldn't survive the tides of time, and their break-up was speculated for a long time. Now, Raqesh has officially confirmed that he and Shamita have parted ways.

Raqesh shared a note on his Instagram and he stated that he kept the break-up news to himself, as he is a private person. However, Bapat took this decision to inform their loyal fanbase (known as #ShaRa). In his prolonged post, Raqesh wrote, "I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumsrances. Thank you so much to the beautiful Shara family for all the love and support." Raqesh continued, "Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways, however, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out."

Here's the image

Bapat further added that this news will be a heartbreaker to their fans, but he sought support for them as individuals. "I am mindful that this will break yours heart but hope you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support (folding hands emoji)". At last, he mentioned about their upcoming music video, "This music video is dedicated to all of you."

Earlier, Raqesh bashed their break-up rumours on his Instagram by sharing a solo photo, he wrote, “Who is dating whom? Who is cheating whom ? Who is wearing what ? Whose family is better or worse ? Who is taking a stand for whom?” He continued, “Vs What is my purpose and my contribution to the world I live in ? What is my long term vision for myself and my family and for people I can help? What are my long term goals? What are my short term goals ? What is my personal cash flow and how do i save and invest? What skills do I keep learning? How can I be a better version of myself? Can we change our self talk ? Is it that difficult? Try it if you love me and you will love it” For the unversed, Shamita and Raqesh came together in Bigg Boss OTT, and their romance blossomed during Bigg Boss 15.