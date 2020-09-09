Rapper Raftaar tests positive for COVID-19, self-isolates at home

raftaar

Rapper Raftaar has tested Covid-19 positive. The singer is asymptomatic and currently living in isolation at home. Confirming the news on Wednesday through Instagram stories, Raftaar however said there might be a technical error in the testing because he feels fit and fine.

In an Instagram video message on his stories, Raftaar stated, "Hi everybody, wanted to share a quick update with you. I had to go on Roadies. For that I had to undergo COVID tests. In the first two tests, I tested negative. But my third test result has come positive. The BMC has instructed me to stay in isolation, so I have self-isolated myself at home."

"I am waiting to be tested again. I feel there must be some technical error, because I am feeling fit and fine. I am not feeling unwell. I don`t think I have the disease because I don`t display any symptoms or traits. But it`s my duty to isolate myself and I assure you all that I am fit and fine."

"Please don't worry, I will keep you updated regarding my health. I have already started getting calls. I don`t know how people got this information so fast. Don`t worry, I will take care of myself. All of you please take care."

Beyond music, the rapper is all set to turn producer for a yet-untitled film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Earlier, Raftaar quit MTV Roadies Revolution due to prior commitments.

Opening up on his inability to carry on for a while, Raftaar said: "As much as I would have loved to, I will not be able to be a part of some of the future episodes due to some inevitable engagements. The journey thus far has been truly enriching and I`m looking forward to resuming shooting and joining my Roadies family real soon. Varun is a champ and will motivate and guide the gang well in my momentary absence."

Reality TV star Varun Sood replaced Raftaar on the show