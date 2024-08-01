Twitter
Ranvir Shorey defends Armaan Malik's polygamous relationship, compares him to Bollywood stars: 'Bahut hain jinke...'

Ranvir Shorey defends Bigg Boss OTT 3's housemate Armaan Malik's polygamous relationship

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 12:57 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Ranvir Shorey defends Armaan Malik's polygamous relationship, compares him to Bollywood stars: 'Bahut hain jinke...'
Ranvir Shorey defends Armaan Malik's polygamous relationship
Recently a press meet was held in Anil Kapoor-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT 3 where the contestants had to face the harsh questions of the media. Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik were bashed by the media. Just after that, Ranvir Shorey was seen defending Armaan’s polygamous relationship. 

Ranvir Shorey pointed out the prevalent double standards in society, especially in how relationships are judged. He further compared Armaan, Payal, and Kritika’s relationship with the stars in the film industry having two wives. 

Shorey stated, "Agar aap urban, elite, liberal hote jaise bahut hai jinke 2 biwi hai, main naam nahi lena chahta logon ke jo samjho film stars hai, urban elites hai, unpe itne judgemental shayad hi honge. Maine aapke sath time guzara hai." ("If you were urban, elite, liberal, there are many who have two wives. I don’t wanna take names but for example, we have film stars who are urban elites. We may not be that judgmental towards them. I have spent time with you guys.")

Shorey further elaborated on his stance, addressing the criticisms faced by Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik. He remarked, "Film stars bhi hai aap jaise but unko koi judge nahi karta" ("Film stars are like you but no one judges them")

Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik shared a great friendship in the house. Even after getting evicted from the show, Armaan Malik came in support of Ranvir and expressed his wish that the actor win the trophy for the season over his wife Kritika Malik. 

As Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to host the finale this weekend. Recently, Bigg Boss shocked the audience with his double eviction move. Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria were recently evicted from the house. Now it will be interesting to see who among the top 5, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Naezy, Ranvir Shorey, and Kritika Malik will win the trophy.

