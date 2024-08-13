Twitter
Fraud ALERT! Know how fraudsters can use SIM cards in your name, here's how you can safeguard yourselves

Can Delhi CM Kejriwal direct AAP minister Atishi to hoist national flag on August 15? GAD issues clarification

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

5 tips to maintain tulsi plant in monsoon

7 keto friendly cooking oils

8 creatures that change colour for interaction

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

Ranvir Shorey breaks his silence on his viral video of kissing Kritika Malik on BB OTT 3 finale: 'Vo dono bahut...'

Katrina Kaif, Alia's hero offers Rs 10 lakh to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for beating Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics

HomeTelevision

Television

Ranvir Shorey breaks his silence on his viral video of kissing Kritika Malik on BB OTT 3 finale: 'Vo dono bahut...'

Ranvir Shorey finally reacts to his viral video of kissing Armaan Malik's wife Kritika Malik in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 01:54 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Ranvir Shorey breaks his silence on his viral video of kissing Kritika Malik on BB OTT 3 finale: 'Vo dono bahut...'
Ranvir Shorey reacts to viral video of kissing Kritika Malik
Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3 and became one of the most talked about contestants on the show. In the finale, the actor's video kissing Armaan Malik's wife Kritika Malik on her cheeks went viral on social media. Now the actor has finally reacted to it. 

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, when asked about Ranvir Shorey's video from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale wherein he kissed Armaan's wife, Kritika Malik after she got evicted, Ranvir first refused to say anything on the video. However, later, when he was told about Armaan's reaction, the actor said, "Ha sahi baat hai! Woh dono mujhse bohot choote hai.”

Earlier, Armaan talked about the viral video in one of his vlogs and defended Ranvir Shorey, the YouTuber said, "Pehli baat toh aapke soch aur ankhe dono hi galat hain. Wo insaan, 52 saal ka, itna respect karte hain. Apne bachon ke tarha usne mujhe aur Kritika ko treat kiya. Jab Kritika ghar jaa rahi thi, taab ye insaan ekdam fast uthke aaya, aur Kritika ke gale lag raha tha. Aur apne dekha hi hoga, Bollywood mein itne bade bade superstars hain, gale lagte hain, side hug karta hi hain (First of all, both your thinking and your perception are wrong. That person has immense respect for us. He treated Kritika and me like his own children. When Kritika was leaving the house, he quickly got up and hugged her. And as you must have seen, even the biggest superstars in Bollywood give hugs and side hugs—it’s a common gesture)." 

Ranvir Shorey shared a good bond with Armaan Malik and his wife Kritika Malik in Bigg Boss OTT 3 and was also seen defending the YouTuber's polygamous relationship after they got bashed during the press conference in the show. 

Meanwhile, Ranvir Shorey will be next seen in the series Shekhar Home which also stars Kay Kay Menon, Kirti Kulhari, Dibyendu Bhattacharya. and Rasika Duggal along with others. The detective drama is set to release on JioCinema on August 14. 

Advertisement