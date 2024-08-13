Ranvir Shorey breaks his silence on his viral video of kissing Kritika Malik on BB OTT 3 finale: 'Vo dono bahut...'

Ranvir Shorey finally reacts to his viral video of kissing Armaan Malik's wife Kritika Malik in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3 and became one of the most talked about contestants on the show. In the finale, the actor's video kissing Armaan Malik's wife Kritika Malik on her cheeks went viral on social media. Now the actor has finally reacted to it.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, when asked about Ranvir Shorey's video from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale wherein he kissed Armaan's wife, Kritika Malik after she got evicted, Ranvir first refused to say anything on the video. However, later, when he was told about Armaan's reaction, the actor said, "Ha sahi baat hai! Woh dono mujhse bohot choote hai.”

Earlier, Armaan talked about the viral video in one of his vlogs and defended Ranvir Shorey, the YouTuber said, "Pehli baat toh aapke soch aur ankhe dono hi galat hain. Wo insaan, 52 saal ka, itna respect karte hain. Apne bachon ke tarha usne mujhe aur Kritika ko treat kiya. Jab Kritika ghar jaa rahi thi, taab ye insaan ekdam fast uthke aaya, aur Kritika ke gale lag raha tha. Aur apne dekha hi hoga, Bollywood mein itne bade bade superstars hain, gale lagte hain, side hug karta hi hain (First of all, both your thinking and your perception are wrong. That person has immense respect for us. He treated Kritika and me like his own children. When Kritika was leaving the house, he quickly got up and hugged her. And as you must have seen, even the biggest superstars in Bollywood give hugs and side hugs—it’s a common gesture)."

Ranvir Shorey shared a good bond with Armaan Malik and his wife Kritika Malik in Bigg Boss OTT 3 and was also seen defending the YouTuber's polygamous relationship after they got bashed during the press conference in the show.

Meanwhile, Ranvir Shorey will be next seen in the series Shekhar Home which also stars Kay Kay Menon, Kirti Kulhari, Dibyendu Bhattacharya. and Rasika Duggal along with others. The detective drama is set to release on JioCinema on August 14.

