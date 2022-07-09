Search icon
Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls Twitter reivew: Netizens say Ranveer Singh does 'overacting' in the series

Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls: The netizens are having mixed feelings toward Ranveer Singh's jungle adventure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls

Ranveer VS Wild With Bear Grylls has premiered online, and netizens were quick enough to share their review of Ranveer Singh's jungle adventure. The show has already turned into a meme fest. Now, netizens have also shared their reviews about the series, and it has received a mixed reception from social media users. Many users have stated that Ranveer Singh has done overacting in the show. While others called the show 'way too scripted.'

Here are some reactions

Jungle mein Mangal! Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures has been released on Netflix. The actor captioned sharing the teaser of the thrilling episode. Ranveer Singh can be seen in a complete adventure avatar with none other than Bear Grylls. "Button dabaiye, aur meri jaan bachaiye", 83’ actor is seen requesting to the audience in the teaser. Ranveer being chased by a bear, climbing a mountain and learning survival skills from the king of the wild, Padmaavat actor ventures into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in the Harsh Forest of Serbia.

After Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and PM Narendra Modi now Ranveer Singh has gone to this adventurous and thrilling trip with Grylls. Simmba actor is known for his versatility in being an actor, fashion icon, dancer and a rapper, Ranveer always tries to push his boundaries with each of his performances, and now the actor is all set to hit ‘bahot bahot hard’ in this crazy and wild journey.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’ and now he has ‘Cirkus’, Directed by Rohit Shetty co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde and ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Directed By Karan Johar opposite Alia Bhatt in his pipeline.

 

