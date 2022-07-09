Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls Twitter reivew: Netizens say Ranveer Singh does 'overacting' in the series

Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls

Ranveer VS Wild With Bear Grylls has premiered online, and netizens were quick enough to share their review of Ranveer Singh's jungle adventure. The show has already turned into a meme fest. Now, netizens have also shared their reviews about the series, and it has received a mixed reception from social media users. Many users have stated that Ranveer Singh has done overacting in the show. While others called the show 'way too scripted.'

Here are some reactions

I guess 'Dora the Explorer' and 'Go, Diego, Go' were the first interactive shows. I remember screaming at the screen when they ask you stupid questions. I used to say dummy that thing is right behind you and stop singing for once, will you? #RanveerVsWild #Netflix — Gaurav Kadam (@gauraavkadam) July 9, 2022

This #RanveerVsWild show is only mediocre, but it is interesting in terms of how Netflix has figured out that if you pair Bear Grylls up with a famous Indian actor and do it in a mix of English and Hindi, you can pick up two audiences with one show. — Kathryn Brightbill (@KEBrightbill) July 9, 2022

#RanveerVsWild nothing but a total waste of time.... concept was good... but everything felt over acting — MK Rashid (@rzh4uh) July 8, 2022

Watching #RanveerVsWild via Netflix.

This is something never seen on OTT platform .. & the viewer decide what will be the next step

This is something unique and cool @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/jVkrjSLoiI — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) July 8, 2022

man vs wild has become Bollywood rich people khatron ke Khiladi also feeling bad for bear Grylls because he had to smell Ranveer chaddi . #RanveerVsWild — Rishta (@rishtachatterj1) July 8, 2022

Adventure to theek hai, par itni over acting kun @RanveerOfficial

#RanveerVsWild July 8, 2022

an why is my OTT Chanel giving me home work?? should ranveer eat tatti or Susu such difficult question is life. #RanveerVsWild — Rishta (@rishtachatterj1) July 8, 2022

Jungle mein Mangal! Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures has been released on Netflix. The actor captioned sharing the teaser of the thrilling episode. Ranveer Singh can be seen in a complete adventure avatar with none other than Bear Grylls. "Button dabaiye, aur meri jaan bachaiye", 83’ actor is seen requesting to the audience in the teaser. Ranveer being chased by a bear, climbing a mountain and learning survival skills from the king of the wild, Padmaavat actor ventures into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in the Harsh Forest of Serbia.

After Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and PM Narendra Modi now Ranveer Singh has gone to this adventurous and thrilling trip with Grylls. Simmba actor is known for his versatility in being an actor, fashion icon, dancer and a rapper, Ranveer always tries to push his boundaries with each of his performances, and now the actor is all set to hit ‘bahot bahot hard’ in this crazy and wild journey.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’ and now he has ‘Cirkus’, Directed by Rohit Shetty co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde and ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Directed By Karan Johar opposite Alia Bhatt in his pipeline.