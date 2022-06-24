Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls: Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone pushed him to do show

Ranveer Singh

After impressing the masses with his films, Ranveer Singh will now be seen surfing through the wild jungle with Bear Grylls. Ranveer will next be seen in the series Ranveer VS Wild with Bear Grylls, and the actor launched the trailer of his adventurous ride at a grand event in Mumbai. During the event, the actor shared how his wife Deepika Padukone actually pushed him to do something different, something out of the league.

While interacting with VJ Bani, Ranveer Singh confessed that he was getting used to a fixed mundane routine of heading for the shoot from his luxurious house to an air-conditioned set, and heading back home. Singh added that he discussed his 'hunger for doing something different with Deepika, and she asked him to look out for something that he has not explored earlier. Ranveer said, "Life thodi same-same ho rahi thi. Thoda flatline sa tha. I was missing growth and evolution. You need to have different experiences and come out of your comfort zone. Toh main aapki bhabhi (Deepika Padukone) se baat kar raha tha table pe, and I told her, 'baby I think I am stuck in my comfort zone, and I have that hunger to do something different.' She agreed with me and suggested that if I get any exceptional offer, I should accept it with both hands." Ranveer stated that after their conversation, the OTT platform approached him with the show, and he instantly agreed to do it. According to 83 star that this show was something that he was looking for.

The adventure-based show, Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls will premiere on July 8. The show promises to take you on an unexpected thrilling ride featuring Ranveer Singh with adventurer Bear Grylls. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

