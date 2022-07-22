Search icon
Ranveer Singh writes 'love you' to Rakhi Sawant, calls her 'rockstar' know why

Rakhi Sawant is on cloud 9 as Ranveer Singh messaged her saying "love you yaar." Read on to know the interesting story behind it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant-Ranveer Singh

One must applaud Rakhi Sawant for creating news about everything that happens in Bollywood. Last night, Ranveer Singh left netizens baffled after posting his nude photoshoot on his social media. Moments after his post, the internet got divided into mixed reactions. While there are fans who are praising Gully Boy star for his 'bravura and sexy' attempt. There is a certain section of netizens who are trolling Simmba star for baring it all. 

However, Rakhi Sawant has some different, funny, absurd views on Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot. Sawant was spotted with her boyfriend Adil Durrani on Friday afternoon, and she shared her view on Ranveer. Rakhi stated that 'monkeys stole Singh's clothes.' Do you want to know more? 

Watch the video

Well, a few hours later, Rakhi was again spotted by the paps, and this time, Sawant was in high spirits. Rakhi stepped out of a building, and revealed, "Ranveer dost hai mera... usne mujhe I love you bola hai." Well, if you beleive that she's lying, then this time, you are wrong. Singh actually messaged her "Love you yaar." Well, Rakhi had sent her video about supporting Singh to his Instagram, and the latter acknowledged her support by saying, "I love you" then he wrote another message that says, "Rakhi Sawant you are a rockstar." This made Rakhi's day, and she was boasting about it like anything. 

Watch the video

Last night, Ranveer Singh posed naked for his most recent shoot for Paper magazine cover. Ranveer is clicked on a Turkish rug wearing nothing but his birthday suit. He can be seen striking many poses too. In the interview with the magazine, Ranveer discusses his work, his style, and his general comfort level with being naked.

"It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances, I’ve been damn fucking naked. You can see my fucking soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable." On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Cirkus. 

The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Delhi Metro: Yellow Line services to be affected on Sunday due to track maintenance work
