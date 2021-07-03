Ranveer Singh to make his TV debut as host with Colors' quiz show 'The Big Picture'; details inside

India's leading Hindi General Entertainment Channel, COLORS, in a revolutionary move, has acquired the rights for one of the world's biggest and the most unique quiz show, BYJU'S presents 'The Big Picture'.

The channel, in a strategic coup, has signed the Bollywood star, Ranveer Singh, who is set to make his television debut as the host. An award-winning actor and youth icon, Ranveer has an enviable fan following amongst the youth of the country.

The grand unveiling of the first look of the show featuring the actor is set to air tonight at 6:45 PM on COLORS.

Speaking about his television debut, Ranveer Singh said, "In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything - it's been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with COLORS' The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a 'now' generation quiz show sealed the deal for me. I am delighted to associate with COLORS to bring alive this exciting new property."

Moving forward with time and acknowledging the power of the visual medium as the evolved language of the new age India, the channel in association with Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V. adds another unique show to its mix. Delivering entertainment to the digital audience, 'The Big Picture' will also be available on Voot and Jio TV.

After becoming a global phenomenon and being celebrated as the next generation quiz show, 'The Big Picture' will be a first of its kind property to showcase an exceptional amalgamation of knowledge and visual memory. This engaging content proposition will redefine the concept of game shows in India with the nation's favorite star Ranveer Singh at the forefront and give the audience a chance to win a fortune. With the help of three lifelines, the contestants will be required to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions to walk away with the grand prize money. The interactive format of 'The Big Picture' also allows the viewers to play from the comfort of their homes and win big.