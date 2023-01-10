Rannvijay Singha reveals why he quit as host of Shark Tank India: 'They were like there is no space...'

Credit: Rannvijay/Instagram

Shark Tank India’s former host Rannvijay Singha, in his recent interview, opened up on why he decided to quit the show. He stated that did not have much to do and that he why he decided to leave.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Rannvijay stated, “I loved the concept of the show where young entrepreneurs talking only about business and the psychology around the sharks and why somebody would invest in them. But eventually, as a host, I did not have much to do. By the time the edits were done, we all realised that there was no way to push more of Rannvijay on the show.”

He added, “Even during the edits of the first season, they were like there is no space [to accommodate your portions]. It was more of a mutual decision. Now, the production does not just do one show. There will be more things happening.”

For the unversed, he is now been replaced by comedian Rahuk Dua. While talking about the show, Rannvijay added, “So, I as a host, basically had to help these budding entrepreneurs in putting their stories, but the communication was so smooth inside that a lot of stories and who these people are, just came out on its own. The sharks were pretty good at communication.”

Meanwhile, Ashneer who is also not a part of Shark Tank India Season 2, unfollowed all the other Sharks, including Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder-CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (founder-CEO of Lenskart.com), Vineeta Singh (co-founder-CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Anupam Mittal (founder-CEO of Shaadi.com).

Recently, Ashneer spoke to BeerBicieps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on his extended podcast. When the host asked him about his take on not being a part of Shark Tank India S2, Ashneer revealed that he unfollowed all the Sharks, and explained, "Mujhe lagta hai separation clean hona chahiye. Jab main Shark Tank mein nahi bhi tha, season two mein, jitne bhi sharks they, unko maine social media se unfollow kar diya. Woh tumhari game hai, tum khelo. Main kyun har roz dekhun ki Shark Tank pe kya ho raha hai (I feel there should be separation between the show and my life now. I have even unfollowed the sharks from Shark Tank India. The show is theirs now, they should play the game. Why should I see what is happening on Shark Tank India shoot)."

