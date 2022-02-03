Rannvijay Singha quits MTV Roadies after 18 years, fans say 'No Rannvijay No Roadies'

Every '90s kid will agree that it's the end of an era. It has now been reported that Rannvijay Singha, the winner of Season 1 of Roadies and the show's host, has stepped down. Ranvijay has decided to go down as a host after winning and successfully coaching others. The show's fans and followers have declared that it is the end of an era!

Apart from his roles as a participant, host, and mentor, the public began to associate the show with Rannvijay, and many potential contestants attended auditions solely to meet him. Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman served as judges and creators for the young reality show, which premiered in 2003. In 2014, they left the show. Their departure was as surprising, and it will be interesting to watch how they react to Singha's statement.

Rannvijay revealed the news to his admirers, saying, "The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I'll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn't work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening."

Singha further elaborated to say that he had no issue with the production house. In fact, "I've been working with the channel for 18 years. I've done different shows with the network. Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi," he told Hindustan Times.

Singha then went on to share a post on social media, however his choice to leave the show has sparked a firestorm of criticism in the comments section. One social media user said, "Why are you quitting Roadies??? Roadies is Roadies coz of you sir . please dnt do this , u are my inspiration sir".

For the unversed, there have been rumours that Sonu Sood might be roped in place of Rannvijay.