'This year is another special one my baby mama': Rannvijay Singha's adorable birthday wish for wife Prianka Singha

Rannvijay Singha's wife Prianka Singha is celebrating her birthday and the actor-TV personality is missing her the most. It's a long-distance birthday celebration as Rannvijay is busy with the shoot. The Spilitsvilla host took to his Instagram page and shared a sweet photo posing with Prianka clicked during their holidays. He also wrote about her Prianka as the couple is set to welcome their second child soon.

Rannvijay wished Prianka by stating, "Happy birthday my love.. @priankasingha. May you have a very happy and healthy year! This year is another special one my #babymama, I’m looking forward to seeing you soon and celebrating every single second that we are together.. miss u loads. #satnamwaheguru."

Earlier while confirming Prianka's pregnancy, Rannvijay shared her photo while he cradled her baby bump. Singha's daughter Kainaat posed with them. He wrote, "Missing the three of you so much... #satnamwaheguru @priankasingha @singhakainaat."

Rannvijay and Prianka have been married since 2014. They welcomed Kainaat in 2017. While talking about their love story, the actor had earlier said, "It was a chance meeting. She's from London and her relatives are in India, she had come to visit her cousins. They happened to come for an after-party at my friend's place and we just clicked instantly. No one played cupid."

While Prianka shared, "That’s true. We met at an after-party but we hardly spoke. Then the next day again we happened to meet at a party, as we had some common friends. I don’t drink and he wasn’t drinking that night, so we were the only sober people in the room. That’s how we began talking and I realized he’s a funny guy."