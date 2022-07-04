Ranbir Kapoor to promote Shamshera at Dance Deewane Juniors Grand Finale, confirms mom Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor/File photo

Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his upcoming film Shamshera in which he plays a double role for the first time in his career. For the promotions, Junior Kapoor will join his mom Neetu Kapoor at the Grand Finale on the dance-based reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, which the veteran actress judges along with Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

As the JugJugg Jeeyo star Neetu posed for the paparazzi on the sets of the Colors TV reality show on Monday, July 4, she said to the shutterbugs that they would miss her after next Monday. When one of the paps asked her if Ranbir will come on the show, she replied in affirmative and said, "Aaenge naa next week (He will be there next week)".

When she was further questioned that why she said that next week would be the last episode, she replied, "Because its finale" and hence confirmed that the show hosted by Karan Kundrra, who emerged as the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 15, will see its Grand Finale next weekend.

It was on the same sets last week when Neetu was seen cutely imitating Ranbir's dialogue from Shamshera when one of the shutterbugs took the name of her latest release. Correcting him, she said, "JugJugg Jeeyo nahi, ab Shamshera bolo yaar" before she said, "Janam Se Dacait Aur Karam Se Aazaad". She got the first word incorrect as the dialogue goes, 'Karam Se Dacait...Dharam Se Aazaad', but her cute gesture of promoting Ranbir's upcoming film proved her unparalleled love for her son.



Talking about Shamshera, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles along with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star. The Karan Malhotra directorial, produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Productions, is slated to release in cinemas on July 22.