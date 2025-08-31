Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh shines again as India survive late scare to beat Japan 3-2, take top spot in Pool A
Wednesday Addams Inspired Tired Girl Makeup: Gen Z’s viral beauty trend for an effortless look
Hansal Mehta reveals how he convinced his producers to cast Rajkummar Rao in Shahid: 'An actor was born'
Top 5 Bollywood dance face-offs including Pinga, Dola Re Dola and more that still rule our hearts
Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor had 'self-doubt' after Bombay Velvet, Besharam, Jagga Jasoos flopped: 'He stopped...'
From Allu Arjun To Vijay Deverakonda: Rashmika Mandanna’s most loved on-screen pairings
‘Cute Ganesh thief’: Little boy refuses to let go of Lord Ganesha idol, viral video leaves netizens smiling; WATCH
'No shoulder to cry on': Former India coach recalls Mohammed Siraj’s painful stay in 'five-star jail' hotel room after father’s passing
Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar passes away at 84, Ramayan actor Arun Govil pays tribute: 'Extremely heartbreaking'
During China visit, PM Modi gets Xi Jinping's preferred Hongqi car, know all about it
TELEVISION
Prem Sagar graduated from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and was a noted cinematographer and producer.
Producer and cinematographer Prem Sagar, son of the legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar who created Ramayan, passed away on Sunday, August 31 at the age of 84 after prolonged illness. Prem was an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune from the 1968 batch.
A source close to the family was quoted telling NDTV, "He had been unwell for some time and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. On Sunday, doctors advised that he be taken home. He passed away this morning. The cremation was held today at 3 pm at Pawan Hans cremation ground in Mumbai."
Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the iconic series Ramayan, paid his tribute to Prem Sagar as he took to his X (former Twitter) account and wrote, "The news of the demise of Shri Prem Sagar ji, son of the late Shri Ramanand Sagar ji—who, through the Ramayan TV serial, brought Lord Shri Ram’s dignity, ideals, and teachings to every household via electronic media—and a renowned film producer himself, is deeply saddening. We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his divine feet and to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this profound grief. Om Shanti."
रामायण टीवी सीरियल का स्वरूप देकर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक माध्यम से जन-जन तक भगवान श्रीराम की मर्यादा, आदर्श और शिक्षाओं को पहुँचाने वाले स्व. श्री रामानंद सागर जी के सुपुत्र एवं प्रसिद्ध फिल्म निर्माता श्री प्रेम सागर जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। प्रभु श्रीराम से प्रार्थना है कि… pic.twitter.com/V63WkBKLst— Arun Govil (@arungovil12) August 31, 2025
Prem Sagar worked as a cinematographer and still photographer for several projects made under his family production house Sagar Arts.
READ | Ranvir Shorey reveals why he rejected Tiger Zinda Hai, says he did Tiger 3 in anger