Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar passes away at 84, Ramayan actor Arun Govil pays tribute: 'Extremely heartbreaking'

Producer and cinematographer Prem Sagar, son of the legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar who created Ramayan, passed away on Sunday, August 31 at the age of 84 after prolonged illness. Prem was an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune from the 1968 batch.

A source close to the family was quoted telling NDTV, "He had been unwell for some time and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. On Sunday, doctors advised that he be taken home. He passed away this morning. The cremation was held today at 3 pm at Pawan Hans cremation ground in Mumbai."

Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the iconic series Ramayan, paid his tribute to Prem Sagar as he took to his X (former Twitter) account and wrote, "The news of the demise of Shri Prem Sagar ji, son of the late Shri Ramanand Sagar ji—who, through the Ramayan TV serial, brought Lord Shri Ram’s dignity, ideals, and teachings to every household via electronic media—and a renowned film producer himself, is deeply saddening. We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his divine feet and to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this profound grief. Om Shanti."

Prem Sagar worked as a cinematographer and still photographer for several projects made under his family production house Sagar Arts.

