Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' registers 7.7 crore viewers, becomes world’s most-watched show

Ramanand Sagar's popular television show Ramayan which is being re-telecasted on Doordarshan became the world’s most-watched show on April 16 with 7.7 crore viewers. The news was shared by DD India on their official Twitter account handle on late Thursday night.

The Twitter handle of DD India wrote, "Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most-watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April." For the uninformed, Ramayan is being telecast again since March 28 on public demand. When it was telecast for the first time, the serial had broken all records of popularity, and the show has repeated its history.

The total episode Ramanand Sagar made were 78 episodes of this serial based on Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas. The serial was originally broadcast from January 25, 1987, to July 31, 1988, for the first time in the country. Then, every Sunday, at 9.30 a.m. the show was aired on TV.

From 1987 to 1988, Ramayan became the most-watched serial in the world. Till June 2003, it remained recorded in the Limca Book of Records as "the most-watched mythological serial in the world". At the time, interestingly, when the serial started airing in the country for the first time, people used to remain glued to the TV sets. Since there were fewer TVs at home then, most of the people used to gather at some neighbor’s place to watch Ramayan.

Ramayan starred Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi, Dara Singh, Sanjay Jog, among others.