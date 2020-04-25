Ramadan Mubarak: Hina Khan keeps first 'roza', prays for protection, healing; see pics

Many celebrities from the film and TV industry are wishing fans 'Ramadam Kareem' at the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan from the evening of April 23. Actress Hina Khan too took to her social media account on Saturday and posted several pictures of herself keeping her first Roza (fast).

Sharing pictures with her fans, Hina wrote, "Ramadan Kareem Let’s make Dua Let’s pray for Infected, let’s pray for Protection and Healing #FirstRoza #Positivity #WeShallGetThruThis." The television actor kept a special prayer for all those infected by the coronavirus and prayed for their well being.

Hina looked beautiful and pious in the picture she posted wearing a yellow dupatta which was tied around her head, neck, and upper body. A host of industry colleagues wished her back; Rashami Desai wrote "Ramadan Kareem", along with Aashka Goradia and Aamna Sharif who also wished the actor well.

On Thursday, several celebrities wished fans on the occasion. Amitabh Bachchan, posting a picture from his film Coolie, wrote on social media, "Ramadan Mubarak .. peace and love on this auspicious occasion .."

Sonam Kapoor too wished fans and wrote on Instagram, "Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. Ramzan Mubarak." Special Ops actor and model Muzamil Ibrahim wrote a long note on how this year’s Ramzan is different from others. He said, "Ramadhan Kareem Mubarakh to everyone. In these testing times, I know this Ramadhan will come down harder on everyone, especially the poor people. Whichever religion you follow, whichever God you believe in, help the ones in need."