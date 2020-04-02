Ram Navami: Under coronavirus lockdown, fans turn to 'Ramayan' on TV

'Ramayana' has been the top favourite among people since it was retelecast on Doordarshan. On the special occassion of Ram Navami and due to the 21 day lockdown to prevent coronavirus, 'Ramayan' has turned a top favourite among fans yet again.

Although temples remain open only for abhishek and puja of Lord Ram, most others would live telcast their puja and arti, especially at 12 noon which is when Lord Ram was born. Meanwhile, 'Ramayana' has got fans all across excited post its telecast.

Raja Dhasrath finally dies grieving his son just the way Sharavan Kumar's patents died due to his act long back. Karma. Glad that I'm watching #Ramayan with my family. It's teaching us valuable life lessons all along pic.twitter.com/RcHB67hBN2 — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) April 1, 2020

I’m just LOVING #Ramayan on DD! It’s soooo peaceful n so relaxing! — Baby Driver (@rachitmehra91) April 1, 2020

I️ think Bharat is my fav character from #Ramayan he’s so underrated https://t.co/WWjy1O5TtR — (@iamtnvr_) April 2, 2020

My favorite part of Ramanand Sagar’s #Ramayan are the Bharat Milaap episodes. They will either air tomorrow or day after tomorrow!#RamayanOnDDNational ! — Bhushan (@bhs7rocks) April 1, 2020

A resident told Times of India, “We will perform puja at our home, prepare prasad and recite Ram Raksha. We are watching Ramayan every day and will continue doing so for the remaining lockdown period.” Writer Shubhangi Bhadbhade also added, “I will perform a small puja at home and worship the photo of god that I have. It’s a wonderful coincidence that the telecast of the evergreen TV serial started during Chaitra Navratri.”

'Ramayana' airs on DD National from 9 am to 10 am and 9 pm to 10 pm. The show, which was retelecast from March 28, features Arun Govil as Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman.