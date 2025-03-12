Ram Madhvani discusses the growing influence of the West among Indians, and how Brits mocked Indian civilisation, despite being the world's oldest culture.

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani, known for films like Neerja, Dhamaka, and series like Aarya, is back with his new show, The Waking of a Nation. Based at the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the series delves into the tensions and catalysts behind this dark chapter in history.

While promoting the show, Ram joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing his inspiration behind the series. Speaking about his idea to make this series, Ram says, "We started this five years ago, and it took us three years to write. It's based on the research which is there on the public domain. When we were reading about it, we realised that everyone knows about the massacre, but they don't know what went behind that, and what happened after that. With this we're stating that it was a conspiracy, it was all pre-planned, and we're saying that it can't just be that General Dyer went and shot there. We don't know what went behind the massacre. History doesn't remember that."

The series is based on the aftermath of the massacre, and thus, he didn't show the dark day in the series, "I've not shown the massacre. Many people have done it already, and I've chosen not to do that, Ram explains. He further adds, "The show is dedicated to the people who lost their lives at the horrific massacre. But I started this process, not to show this dark chapter, because the show is about being Indian, and about being brown skin."

Ram says that Brits consider themselves more civilised, just because they eat with a fork and knife, and avoid using their hands. "These white people used to think they were more civilised, and they came here to civilise us. They taught us to eat with fork and knife, and we should not eat using our hands, Ram asserts while laughing, and continues, "All of this bothers me. How can they think we were uncivilised people? We were the oldest civilisation in the world. How can they say that we are not civilised?"

The British mocked Indian civilisation, and went as far as introducing toilet paper. Ask Ram if he thinks that Indians are inclining more towards the west more than before, he says, "I agree with you about the toilet paper (laughs). Now we have these jet sprays. I think we should teach them (Brits) how to use jet spray." He further adds, "Though we are influenced by the west, but jo ghar ka khana hota, woh ghar ka khana hota hai. How can we not lose touch with our roots? I think we are becoming more and more proud of our history. The character played by Taruk Raina is someone who goes from wearing a suit to a dhoti. This show does speak about being rooted. He concludes, "Let's all stay rooted to our cultural colonisation, where we're trying to be international-yet-Indian." The Waking of a Nation is currently streaming on Sony Liv.