With Ram Kapoor no longer involved in promotions, Mona Singh will now be the sole face of Mistry in all interviews and media appearances.

Actor Ram Kapoor has been removed from all promotional activities for his upcoming series Mistry. The decision was taken by JioHotstar after he reportedly made sexually inappropriate and rude comments during a press event held at JW Marriott in Juhu on June 19. He was present with co-star Mona Singh and JioHotstar executives when the incident occurred.

Shocking Comments Made People Uncomfortable

According to a report by Midday, eyewitnesses said Ram made several disturbing comments. One JioHotstar insider shared, "He had back-to-back interviews that day. Referring to the work pressure at one point, he said he feels 'gang-raped'. This remark was made while one journalist was setting up her mic."

As the day went on, things reportedly got worse. One executive said, "He looked at my colleague's dress and referring to its length, said, 'The clothes are distracting'." Another added, "It didn't hit immediately, but when it did later that evening, we started recounting the number of offensive things he said. He told one of our male colleagues that his mother should have faked a headache and he shouldn't have been born. He made references to sex positions."

JioHotstar Responds Strongly

The next day, on June 20, the matter was reported to JioHotstar’s senior leadership and HR team. After confirming the incident with multiple witnesses, they decided to remove Ram Kapoor from all remaining promotional work. A source from the company said, "This workplace prioritises dignity and safety. After a complaint was formally raised and the incidents corroborated by eyewitnesses, the leadership moved promptly. The platform wants to distance itself from any behaviour that normalises workplace misconduct."

Mona Singh to Lead Promotions Alone

With Ram Kapoor no longer involved in promotions, Mona Singh will now be the sole face of Mistry in all interviews and media appearances. Meanwhile, JioHotstar has also started fast-tracking internal training on workplace behaviour and gender sensitivity to avoid similar issues in the future. As of now, Ram Kapoor has not released any public statement on the matter.