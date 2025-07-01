Ram Kapoor also opened up about how some actors reach a stage in their careers where work comes naturally, and there’s nothing left to prove.

Popular actor Ram Kapoor has been in the spotlight for his massive weight loss journey, shedding 55 kgs in just 18 months. But the actor recently revealed that his transformation was not motivated by his acting career.

In a vlog shared by filmmaker Farah Khan, she visited Ram’s home in Mumbai along with his cook, Dilip. His wife, Gautami Kapoor, was also present during the visit.

Farah, surprised by Ram’s transformation, recalled, “I’ve known him since he weighed 150 kgs.” Ram responded with a laugh, saying, “That was the wrong way to do it. Meine sirf weight loss kiya tha. Do baar patla hua hoon.”

He further shared a memory from his college days in Los Angeles, “When I was in college in Los Angeles, acting school, mere ek-bedroom ghar mein Sajid Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Arbaaz Khan, and Rajesh Saathi came for two weeks. At that time, I was the size of planet Jupiter.”

“I Did It for Myself, Not for Work”

Ram Kapoor also opened up about how some actors reach a stage in their careers where work comes naturally, and there’s nothing left to prove. Talking about his own journey, he said, “I am no star, never will be a star. My name is not Khan, but mein size mein bada hoon ya chhota hoon, kaam milta hai. Meine yeh kaam ke liye nahi kiya, career ke liye nahi kiya. Apne aap ke liye kiya.”

He added that he had made a promise to himself to focus on his health once he turned 50. “Meine apne aap ko promise kiya tha that at the age of 50, I would do it — and metabolic rate slows down.”

Ram on Ozempic and Health Choices

Ram also addressed the use of Ozempic — a drug often linked to weight loss. He stressed that if a doctor recommends it, there’s no harm in taking it, no matter what people say online. “Live your life as healthily as you can. Why the hell will you not take a shortcut if the doctor is telling you to?” he asked.

By speaking honestly about his journey, Ram Kapoor has not only inspired many but also reminded everyone that health should always come before public opinion.