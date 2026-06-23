Ram Kapoor breaks his silence on fallout rumours with Ektaa Kapoor at Lock Upp launch; watch

Ram Kapoor addressed rumours of his reported fallout with Ektaa Kapoor at the launch of Netflix's Lock Upp, saying "nobody knows for sure" what happened between them.

xActor Ram Kapoor has finally addressed the long-standing speculation surrounding his reported fallout with producer Ektaa Kapoor. The two appeared to put rumours to rest at the launch event of Netflix's Lock Upp, where Ram was unveiled as one of the confirmed contestants.

Speaking at the event, Ram acknowledged the buzz surrounding his equation with Ektaa over the past year. "Pichle saal mein bhot charcha hui hai, bhot speculation hui hai ki Ektaa aur mere beech kya hua, right?" he said, adding that people had continued to guess what led to the reported rift. "Nobody knows for sure."

Without divulging the exact reason behind their alleged disagreement, the actor chose to focus on their professional journey together.

"One thing everybody knows for sure, one fact, in 15 years every time Ekta and we have worked together we have created magic, fact," Ram said. He added that his faith in the team and their track record was one of the reasons he agreed to participate in the reality show.

Ram And Ektaa Share A Light-Hearted Moment

The event also witnessed a warm exchange between the duo. As Ektaa joined the hosts and contestants on stage, Ram greeted her with a hug and a kiss, a gesture many interpreted as a sign that any differences between them had been put behind.

Host Riteish Deshmukh later asked Ram whether he was prepared to enter the Lock Upp house. Responding playfully, Ektaa quipped, "Main bhot time se bhejne ke liye taiyar hoon, ispe hathkadi main lagaungi."

Ram admitted that he was stepping into unfamiliar territory and wasn't entirely ready for what awaited him inside the show.

What Sparked The Fallout Rumours?

Speculation about a rift between Ram and Ektaa gained momentum after the actor revisited the controversy surrounding the intimate scenes in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Reports claimed that Ram's comments about the show's much-discussed kissing sequence and its impact on the serial did not sit well with Ektaa. Around the same time, the producer shared a social media post referring to an "unprofessional actor", which many believed was aimed at Ram, although she never identified anyone by name.

Ram later downplayed the controversy, stating that Ektaa had every right to criticise him because of the important role she had played in shaping his career.

While the exact reason behind their reported fallout remains unknown, their camaraderie at the Lock Upp launch has seemingly put an end to months of speculation.