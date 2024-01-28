Rakshanda Khan reacts to filmmakers' perception towards TV actors, says 'bahut bura lagta hai jab...' | Exclusive

Rakshanda Khan said she wanted to be known as an actor, but she's extremely happy to be known as a TV actor.

Rakshanda Khan opened up about the perception filmmakers have about TV and how they look down upon television actors. There have been instances when actors from television revealed how they were not considered for big screen format, or they were not given enough opportunities in films, and Bollywood's producers categorise actors based on the mediums.

Rakshanda is popularly known for her performance in series such as Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, and Naagin 3, will now be seen playing a Grece princess, Rajmata Helena Maurya in Prachand Ashok (also known as Pracchand Ashok). The upcoming show will be Rakshanda's first historical series, and she hopes that she can do justice to the role.

During the exclusive conversation, Rakshanda revealed that when film actors come to their show for promotions, they are stunned by observing the hard work of TV actors. Khan revealed that actors working in television are used to shooting in the most difficult scenarios, with the longest monologues, and in limited time.

However, when asked about the limited perception filmmakers have towards TV actors, Rakshanda added, "I've always seen this perception that filmmakers have, aur mujhe bahut dukh hota hai ki jab log dekhte hai toh bolte hai 'Arey yeh toh TV actor hai na, inka range itna hi hoga'. Aapne unko kitna challenge kiya hai. Agar aapne unko challenge kiya hai aur woh khade nahi utre, toh phir woh bure actor hai. There is no TV actor, no OTT actor, no film actor. There is only a good actor and a bad actor." Rakshanda said that she wanted to be remembered as an actor. But she is extremely happy to be known as a TV actor.

About Prachand Ashok

Set in the reign of Magadh and Kaling, Pracchand Ashok traces the journey of Emperor Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki, two individuals who are as different as day and night. Kaurwaki yearns for a spouse who is loving, compassionate and holds family above all, while Ashok, the conqueror, thirsts for victory and is fearless to shed blood for power. Pracchand Ashok will telecast on Colors from February 6.