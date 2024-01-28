Rakshanda Khan reacts to filmmakers' perception towards TV actors, says 'bahut bura lagta hai jab...' | Exclusive

Twitter
Headlines

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

3 US service members killed, many wounded in drone attack in Jordan

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

10 Indian actors whose films earned Rs 100 crore on opening day 

10 foods and beverages to avoid arthritis

10 foods that improve gut for healthy digestive system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

HomeTelevision

Television

Rakshanda Khan reacts to filmmakers' perception towards TV actors, says 'bahut bura lagta hai jab...' | Exclusive

Rakshanda Khan said she wanted to be known as an actor, but she's extremely happy to be known as a TV actor.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rakshanda Khan opened up about the perception filmmakers have about TV and how they look down upon television actors. There have been instances when actors from television revealed how they were not considered for big screen format, or they were not given enough opportunities in films, and Bollywood's producers categorise actors based on the mediums. 

Rakshanda is popularly known for her performance in series such as Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, and Naagin 3, will now be seen playing a Grece princess, Rajmata Helena Maurya in Prachand Ashok (also known as Pracchand Ashok). The upcoming show will be Rakshanda's first historical series, and she hopes that she can do justice to the role. 

During the exclusive conversation, Rakshanda revealed that when film actors come to their show for promotions, they are stunned by observing the hard work of TV actors. Khan revealed that actors working in television are used to shooting in the most difficult scenarios, with the longest monologues, and in limited time. 

However, when asked about the limited perception filmmakers have towards TV actors, Rakshanda added, "I've always seen this perception that filmmakers have, aur mujhe bahut dukh hota hai ki jab log dekhte hai toh bolte hai 'Arey yeh toh TV actor hai na, inka range itna hi hoga'. Aapne unko kitna challenge kiya hai. Agar aapne unko challenge kiya hai aur woh khade nahi utre, toh phir woh bure actor hai. There is no TV actor, no OTT actor, no film actor. There is only a good actor and a bad actor." Rakshanda said that she wanted to be remembered as an actor. But she is extremely happy to be known as a TV actor. 

About Prachand Ashok

Set in the reign of Magadh and Kaling, Pracchand Ashok traces the journey of Emperor Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki, two individuals who are as different as day and night. Kaurwaki yearns for a spouse who is loving, compassionate and holds family above all, while Ashok, the conqueror, thirsts for victory and is fearless to shed blood for power. Pracchand Ashok will telecast on Colors from February 6.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monkey Man trailer: Dev Patel channels John Wick in his first directorial, Sobhita Dhulipala makes Hollywood debut

Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar resigns as CM, to form govt again with BJP support

Video of people cooking food on train tracks near Mumbai goes viral, Railways reacts

Not Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal, or SS Rajamouli, this director has won most National Film Awards for Best Direction

Meet actress who dated star India cricketer for 8 years, quit acting after marriage, she is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE