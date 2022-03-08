Rakhi Sawant-Urrfii Javed brutally trolled as they pose together for camera, netizens say 'mood kharaab ho gaya' - WATCH

Rakhi Sawant, the 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant, and Urrfii Javed, 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant, are surely the two most controversial celebrities in the Indian television industry. Both of them grab headlines regularly due to their strange fashion choices and controversial opinions. On Monday, March 7, the two ladies posed together for the camera and were brutally trolled for their antics.

In the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Rakhi can be seen helping Urrfii drink cold drink from a glass before drinking the beverage herself. The two wore revealing outfits as they attended a party together. Netizens were quick to react to the video and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

"Tauba tauba mood kharaab ho gaya", wrote one Instagram user while another commented, "Do namune". Another netizen took to the comments section and wrote, "Dono ek jesi hai", while one comment read, "Galat sangat mil gayi Urrfii ko". Urrfii has often been compared with Rakhi.





In February, when Urrfii was spotted by the paparazzi and asked opinions on this comparison, she said that she feels nothing wrong in being compared with Rakhi Sawant, adding that it's an honour for her. She also said that she finds Rakhi inspirational as she has achieved fame after facing a lot of struggles in life.

In the video shared by Instant Bollywood, Urrfii had added, "Whatever she (Rakhi) does, she doesn't care about anyone. I mean today she is earning good for herself so I think she is an inspiration in many ways. I don't mind being compared to her, it's actually an honour. She came from zero and now she is where she is. I don't mind being compared with her, I don't like putting women down. Whenever we meet, we gossip a lot. We don't discuss about trolls and negativity."