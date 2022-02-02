Rakhi Sawant tries to look sensual in short-revealing dress, gets brutally trolled

Rakhi Sawant knows how to be in news. She has a bag full of eye-grabbing tricks and can do anything to grab attention. Just two days after 'Bigg Boss 15,' Rakhi was spotted attending this season's contestant, Shamita Shetty birthday. Well, her birthday bash was a huge get-together of the show's contestants, but Rakhi took away attention for the wrong reasons. Rakhi attended the bash with her husband Ritesh Kumar in a blue short-revealing dress with a denim jacket and posed for the camera. Rakhi wasn't looking stylish and the outfit was tight for her, but still, she carried it with confidence, and it irked netizens.

However, as soon as the video surfaced, people trolled her mercilessly for her 'inappropriate' dressing sense. "Kal hi taarif ki thi eski maine or aaj fir ye apne asli roop me agyi," asserted a user. While another netizen added, "Sorry but she looks so funny." One of the users resembled her and Urfi Javed by saying, "Urfi and Rakhi they both are same, attention seeker." A comment age-shamed Rakhi and said, "Aare Aunty-Ji .. Yeah kya kaar rahe hain? Umar ho gayi apka toh.. dhyaan nehi deti hain kya?"

Well, Rakhi was already enjoying the limelight so even Kashmira Shah jumped in and even she posed for shutterbugs. Even Shah never leaves an opportunity to get noticed.

During 'Bigg Boss 15' finale Ritesh and Rakhi attended and performed for the event. The duo once again created controversy when the couple locked lips with each other in front of the entire media. It seemed that Ritesh didn't want to share a private moment in public, but Rakhi didn't budge an inch.

The video, uploaded by a celebrity photographer, was met with negative comments from the people. While one of them commented, "Haha.. I think her husband is least bothered to kiss her...bdw ..there is a small advice that make love in a private .. Dont do it for show off in front of media", another wrote, "Publicity ke liye aur kitna niche giroge". Fans of the show even slammed the 'Main Hoon Na' actress as she was seen criticising Tejasswi Prakash inside the house for being "too close" with Karan Kundrra.