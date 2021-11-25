Rakhi Sawant to bring husband Ritesh inside 'Bigg Boss 15' house - WATCH

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant, who can make anyone laugh with her style and statements, has managed to earn love, fame, and respect after becoming the most entertaining contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Rakhi ruled the hearts with her performance inside the controversial house.

Rakhi Sawant, who entertained the viewers and made them laugh when she was inside ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house, had raised the TRP of the show. Therefore, makers are planning to bring her back in order to add some spice. The official page of Colors TV has dropped a promo video on Instagram. According to the video, Rakhi will enter the house with her husband Ritesh. However, it is still not clear that she will enter the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house as a participant or a guest.

Rakhi can be seen crying inside the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house because of her husband Ritesh in the first half of the video. She was missing him, she wanted him to come in front of everyone. She can be heard saying, “Mein chahti hun mera husband ek bar sabke saamne aaye.”

In second half, Rakhi said, “Kab take karun mein tumhara intezaar? (Till when should I wait for you?) she then laughed and added, “Khatam ho chuka hai aapka intezaar or mera intezaar, kyunki poori duniya ko honge Ritesh ke darshan Bigg Boss 15 mein. (Your and my wait is over because the whole world will see Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15.)"

The actress then walked towards a man (Ritesh) who was sitting on a chair. She asked him, “chalega ki nahi mere sath? (Will you come with me or not?)”He answered, “Zaroor (Sure.)”

Watch Video:

Earlier, Rakhi had revealed that she got married to Ritesh, who is an NRI, in a private ceremony, in 2019. But Ritesh wanted her not to tell anyone about them, therefore, she never showed his pictures.

A few days back, as per a SpotBoye report, Rakhi was heard saying, “Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today. (I was scared but yes, I got married)

"His name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled. I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband.” she added.