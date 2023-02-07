'Tumne meri maa ko maara hai': Rakhi Sawant says her husband Adil Durrani didn't pay for her mother's surgery

Rakhi Sawant/Varinder Chawla Instagram

Rakhi Sawant continues to make allegations against her husband Adil Durrani. After the television actress accused her second husband of having an extra-marital affair, now she has alleged that her mother died because of Adil as he didn't pay for her mother's surgery even when she had herself given him a cheque of Rs 10 lakh before going to Bigg Boss Marathi 4. Rakhi's mother Jaya Bheda passed away on Saturday, January 28, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

In a video shared by the celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla, Rakhi said, "Tumne meri maa ko maara hai. Aaj meri maa ka time pe ilaaj hogaya hota toh shayad woh nahi marti. Tumne kahi ka nahi chhoda apni biwi ko, raaste pe laa diya, kangal kardiya tumne (You have killed my mother. Had my mother's treatment been done on time, then maybe she wouldn't have died. You have left me with no options, you have brought me to the streets and robbed me)."

Elaborating further, she told to Waahiid Ali Khan on his YouTube channel, "Meri maa dam tod rahi hai hai hospital mein. Bank mein, account mein paise hone ke bawajood, isne mere maa ke kharche ke liye paise nahi diye. Meri ma kaise mari? Adil Khan Durrani ke wajah se mari. Us waqt time pe meri maa ka ek chota surgery tha, us waqt paisa de diya hota, mera hi paisa uska apna nahi. Woh toh ek bhikari hai, uske paas toh kuch nahi hai (My mother was suffering in the hospital. There was money in the account but he didn't give money for her expenses. How did my mother die? Because of Adil Khan Durrani. Had he given the money for a small surgery, it was my money. He is a beggar, he doesn't have anything)."

Rakhi and Adil have made a mess out of their marriage. First, he denied tying the knot with her and later accepted her as his wife after she shared their wedding photos. A few days later, Rakhi claimed that Adil is cheating on her but said that she will never divorce him. Reacting to her allegations, Adil said that he will soon reveal the truth and expose Rakhi. Before he could present his case, the actress has now made another round of fresh accusations against him.



