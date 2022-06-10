Rakhi Sawant's view on 'safe sex' leaves her boyfriend Adil Durani embarrassed

Rakhi Sawant- Adil Durrani

Rakhi Sawant is known for making bold, bizarre or something obnoxious statements. In every event, Sawant knows how to draw attention, and make headlines. Recently, she attended Nushrratt Bharuccha's Janhit Mein Jaari screening with her boyfriend Adil Durrani, and there she said something, that left the latter puzzled.

While highlighting the film's theme of creating awareness about condoms and safe sex, Rakhi narrated an incident to the media. The actress said that she met a person who has contradicted with HIV virus. The guy told Rakhi that every person in his life has exiled him. Rakhi asked him why he did not take protection or used a condom earlier. The guy was speechless, and he went away. Rakhi further added, "Abhi bhi logo ko medical mein condom mangne mein sharam aati hai. Jab Nushrratt Bharuccha..ek ladki aisi film bana sakti hai, toh hum kyu nahi baat kar sakte." Rakhi further added, "Sharab ke liye ek tang pe khade ho jayege, but condom maangne mein sharam aati hai." Rakhi concluded saying, "Abhi bhi waqt hai... hume condom ka istemaal karna chaiye." Sawant turned towards Adil and asked him saying, "Haina?" Durrani got surprisingly stunned, and he couldn't say anything. Even Rakhi realised that she goofed up again.

It seems like Rakhi Sawant is serious in love, and she wishes to spend the future with her boyfriend Adil Durrani. Rakhi was spotted celebrating Urfi Javed's 3 million Instagram followers celebration, and there she opened up on her marriage plans with Adil. In a video published by Instant Bollywood, Rakhi shared her views about the relationship she's having with Adil, and she has asked her fans to pray for her. An emotional Rakhi said, "My fans pray for me. Iss baar mera ghar aur rishta kabhi na toote. Because he loves me so much, and I love him so much. Aage kya hone wala hai, yeh soch ke main aaj na jeeun, aisa nahi ho sakta. I love him, and I can do anything for him. Aaj saree pehni hai, kal naqaab bhi pehn sakti hoon."