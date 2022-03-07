Rakhi Sawant’s outfit at ITA Awards invites hilarious comments-Check out

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant leaves no chance to entertain her fans. Recently, the actress was in news for announcing separation from her husband Ritesh. On Sunday, she appeared at the ITA awards in a black shimmery outfit.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was a big rose on her hairband. The video of the same has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. People are dropping hilarious comments under the post.

One of them wrote, “Rubinaji poured water last year, finally growth took place.” The second one mentioned, “Yea kon se naye murgi aaye h market me.....” The third person wrote, “Arey firse koi apna Janwar chodh Gaya.” The fourth one mentioned, “Itta talont kaha se aata hai yaarrrrr.”

Earlier, the actress was seen taking a dig at Hollywood stars Kim Kardashian and Cardi B. She was heard saying ‘Toh me jaake Oscar me I will perform. Chaahe Kima Kardashian ho yaa whatever. Kya Cardi B, ye koi naam hai? Cardi B kya hai? Rakhi Sawant dekha kya naam hai.”

She continued, “Cardi B karti kya hai… bas ye ‘Look at my this.. Look at my this.’ Hum toh ye sab kabhi nahi karte. Kya bolte ho dosto? Hum karte hai ya ye sabb.”

Watch video:

However, a section of people trolled Rakhi for comparing herself with Hollywood stars. One of them wrote, “Tu kya karti hain bandariya.... kabhi gaake dikhao cardi b jaisa. Idiot.” The second one mentioned, “Cardi tereko janti bhi nahi hai faltu ka drama mat karo. Atleast she an artist makes her own songs. What do u do road pe ajati hai drama karne pagal aurat.”

The third one mentioned, “Cardi b... tu bolna sikhle dhng m usmy he beda paar h tera ganwaar...... Cardi B.” The fourth one mentioned, “Karke dikhane ke baad puch bhi ri ho ki me karti hu kya.”