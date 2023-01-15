Rakhi Sawant's lawyer accuses Adil Durrani of cheating Bigg Boss star, says 'unko kya lagta hai...'

File Photo

Bigg Boss star Rakhi Sawant has been making headlines because of her married life with Adil Durrani. She recently revealed that she got married seven months ago and changed her name from Rakhi to Fatima.

However, despite providing all the proof, Adil denied marrying Rakhi. This has confused all her fans and well-wishers. Now Rakhi’s lawyer broke her silence and accused Adil of cheating the actress. While speaking to Telly Masala, she stated that Adil and Rakhi are legally married, she revealed that Adil cheated on her when she was inside the Bigg Boss house. He did wrong to her and Rakhi is devasted.

She said, “jitna mujhe Rakhi se pata hai ki Rakhi jab Bigg Boss me thi tab Adil ne unke peeche se kuch aisi harkate ki, cheating ki, aur kuch unke conversation hui jiski vajay se Rakhi ko laga ki y sahi time hai ki mai reveal karu (As fas as I know, Adil cheated on Rakhi when she was inside Bigg Boss house. After which they had a conversation as Rakhi felt this is the right time to reveal that they are married).”

She further mentioned, “He was not insecure, but yes maybe he thought that with Rakhi he wanted to come to limelight. Even though I didn’t know who Adil was, Rakhi was already famous. Adil ko pehchaan dilwaane waali Rakhi hai. Aur abb unko lagta hai ki bina Rakhi ke vo uss level par aagye ki vo bina Rkahi ke bhi rise karenege, toh I don’t know what he is thinking. (Adil got famous because of Rakhi. If Adil thinks he can now rise without Rakhi, So I don’t know what he thinks).”

She also mentioned that legal action will be taken if he continues to deny marriage with Rakhi as he did wrong to her and we have all the proof. He used Rakhi to get fame, he didn’t want to accept her then he shouldn’t have gotten married to her.

