Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani taken to court a day after arrest, netizens say 'Rakhi ki na dosti achi na dushmani'

Television queen Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani has been arrested after the actress accused him of domestic violence and filed an FIR against him on Tuesday (February 7). Now as per the media reports, Adil has been taken to Andheri court for remand.

The video of him is going viral on social media, he can be seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and hiding his face. Netizens reacted to the viral video, one of them wrote, “Rakhi ki na dosti achi, na dushmani.. aur tumne toh dono hi karli.” The second one said, “Thoda famous hona tha.. Jyada famous kar diya rakhi n.” The third one said, “He shouldn’t have involved himself with Rakhi in the first place knowing how Rakhi is and everything around her is so controversial.”

The fourth one said, “Abhi kyu kala mu chupa rha hai sb ko pta hai tu Adil h hai.” The fifth one said, “Rakhi Sawant is like Hotel California… you can check in anytime, but you cannot checkout.” The sixth one said, “Shaadi ke baad 4 din ki chandni fir andheri raat hai.” The seventh person said, “Big bose season 13 k baad kuch achi series ayi hai toh yeh adil rakhi ki aayi hai kya mast twist n turn aa rhe hai..media toh court k andar bi bhaag rhi hai uske piche.”

For the unversed, Adil Durrani was arrested on Tuesday night after Rakhi filed a complaint accusing him of assault, taking away money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge and performing unnatural sex, among other charges, a police official said. Earlier in the day, Durrani (30), a businessman who is also accused of harassing the 41-year-old actor for dowry, was brought to the Oshiwara police station in suburban Mumbai for questioning and later placed under arrest, he said.

According to the police official, the actor on late Monday night registered an FIR (first information report) against her husband for allegedly assaulting her, abusing, taking money and jewellery from her Oshiwara flat without her knowledge. On Tuesday, the police added in the FIR Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to dowry harassment and unnatural intercourse, he said. Citing her statement to the police, the official said Sawant got in touch with Durrani in January 2022 and the two opened a joint business account. (With inputs from PTI)

