Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Ritesh Singh joins Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp?'

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp' is making news for keeping its contestants under wraps. Currently, Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey, and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui have been confirmed for the show. The controversial queen Rakhi Sawant is also a perfect contender for the show. However, she has not been approached, but her ex-husband Ritesh Singh has been looped in for the show.

Recently, Rakhi was spotted and the paparazzi asked her about her participation in the show. To which, Rakhi said, "Mujhe offer nahi aaya... par meri baat shayad hui nahi hai unse. My husband Ritesh has got the offer... ex-husband. Unko offer aaya hai...I don't know woh jayenge ya nahi jayenge...mujhe nahi pata hai."

Ritesh and Rakhi parted their ways a day before Valentine's Day. Sawant shared a statement on her Instagram, announcing their split and said, "Dear friends and well-wishers just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately. I am really sad and heartbroken that this has to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision has to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me, at this stage of life, I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always."

As far as Kangana's show, 'Lock Upp' is concerned, 15 celebrities will be locked in the actress jail, and they will have to strive for basic survival. The show promises not to be the boldest, raunchiest reality show. 'Lock Upp' will stream from 27 February.