Rakhi Sawant reveals she dealt with suicidal thoughts, says 'had decided to hang myself'

File Photo

Rakhi Sawant appears to be enjoying her personal space more than she has in a long time, and a lot of that appears to be down to her new partner, Adil Khan Durrani. And it's now been revealed that her personal bad phase was considerably worse than we initially believed.

In a recent interview, according to Bollywooldife, Rakhi Sawant discussed her divorce and the suffering she endured after it. She revealed that she would never forgive her ex-husband, Ritiesh, for what he did to her mother, abandoning the actress' mother in the hospital to bleed while she was in the Bigg Boss house and failing to take care of her or pay her bill, which caused irreparable damage.

Later, in the same interview, Rakhi Sawant startlingly admitted to wanting to hang herself and to leave a suicide tape blaming her ex-husband Ritiesh. The reality-show contestant claimed that she experienced depression, stopped talking to people, and even had suicidal thoughts. She even considered hanging herself and recording it so that Ritiesh would be held accountable because he had hurt her so severely at the time that she was unable to comprehend or make sense of anything.

A few days ago, The actress was spotted in Mumbai with her boyfriend Adil Durrani, and as soon as the paps started clicking her, Rakhi shared her issue with them. A crying Rakhi said that she's concerned as her Instagram, and Facebook accounts might be hacked. Sawant was constantly crying and further added that she had changed the passwords, but still, her she can't get access to her accounts. Rakhi wished to get her accounts back.

Well, even though Rakhi was upset and crying over the restriction of her social media accounts, the netizens took it in other way, and they were 'glad' that her account is restircted.