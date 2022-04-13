Rakhi Sawant receives brand new BMW X1 worth Rs 40 lakh as gift

Rakhi Sawant has received a brand-new BMW X1 worth Rs 40th lakh as a gift. She has herself shared this news with her fans on social media. The actress has posted a video of her car with a thankful note.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rakhi Sawant wrote, “Thank you so much my dear friend @shellylather raj bhai and @adil__khandurrani for giving me such a great surprise !! Thanks a ton means a lot to me !! God bless .” She can be seen cutting the cake in front of the car.

Take a look:

Earlier, when Rakhi was spotted outside a car showroom, she had stated, “I am not Salman Khan to be able to afford such a luxury car.”

WATCH video:

Earlier, drama queen Rakhi Sawant was seen preparing for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. Her videos in which she can be seen talking about the Bollywood couple are going viral on Instagram. In one of the videos, she can be seen grooving to ‘Mehendi laga ke rakhna’ song.

Fans have been reacting to the video. One of them wrote, “Shaadi alia ki ho raahi hai ...Ye kuch jyada hi khush ho rahi hai.” The second one mentioned, “Aap kuch bhi krle appko nhi bulayenge o.” The third person wrote, “Ek toh she is calling him RANVEER instead of calling him Ranbir.”

In another video, she can be seen talking about wedding rituals. She can be heard saying that she will hide Ranbir Kapoor’s shoes and will ask in for Rs 1 lakh. One of the social media users wrote, “Inka toh bohi hisaab maan naa maan me tera mehmaan .” Another mentioned, “400 rupiya milega.. kachara seth ka kachara nahi karneka.”

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be getting married on April 14 in Mumbai. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor confirmed this news on Wednesday.