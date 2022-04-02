Rakhi Sawant reacts to Urrfii Javed's comment on Kashmira Shah, says 'tum abhi industry mein...'

Rakhi Sawant has spoken about the ongoing feud between Urrfii Javed and Kashmira Shah, and she asked Javed to be careful, as she is still a newbie. During a recent media spotting, when Rakhi was asked to comment on the Urrfii-Kashmira feud, she said, "Tum itna kyu gussa ho rahi ho Urrfii...jo tumne language use ki hai, I don't like it." Rakhi further added that she should be careful before giving our such statement in media. Rakhi said, "Media aapko aage badhati bhi hai, chair pe bithati bhi hai, aur gira bhi deti hai. Toh media ke saath aacha raho, Bollywood ke saath aacha raho, public ke saath aacha raho." Sawant continued, "Tum abhi-abhi industry mein aayi ho... hume kisi se pange nahi lene, hume dosti karke aage badhna hai. At last Rakhi added, "I support both, Urrfii bhi meri dost hai aur Cash (Kashmira) toh Cash hai."

Earlier, Urrfii was heard talking about Kashmera Shah and said, “oh yeah! I read what she said about me. Aapke jo statements bole hai koi valid point toh likho yr. I am famous on Instagram but not in real life. Aap toh dono me hi nahi ho.” Kashmera Shah has now replied to the actress by saying, “Me Urrfii ko jaanti hu. Ye vahi ladki haina jo Instagram pr famous hai. Ye vahi ladki haina jise watchman ne thode din pehle nikaala tha. Nahi Nahi... road par photos khichne se mana kia tha. Haan mujhe uske liye bura laga tha. Isly me bolthi rehti hu ‘Beti padhao beti bachao’. Agar ye educated hoti toh ye bhi pta hota ki me kaun hu.”

The cold war between Kashmira Shah and Urrfii Javed is getting intense, and we can expect a few more truth-bombs or controversial statements from these two. Urrfii Javed gained recognition after participating in Bigg Boss OTT, and Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Bigg Boss 15.