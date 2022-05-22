Rakhi Sawant opens up on her future with boyfriend Adil Durrani, talks about wearing 'nakaab' for him

Rakhi Sawant

It seems like Rakhi Sawant is serious in love, and she wishes to spend the future with her boyfriend Adil Durrani. Rakhi was spotted celebrating Urfi Javed's 3 million Instagram followers celebration, and there she opened up on her marriage plans with Adil.

In a video published by Instant Bollywood, Rakhi shared her views about the relationship she's having with Adil, and she has asked her fans to pray for her. An emotional Rakhi said, "My fans pray for me. Iss baar mera ghar aur rishta kabhi na toote. Because he loves me so much, and I love him so much. Aage kya hone wala hai, yeh soch ke main aaj na jeeun, aisa nahi ho sakta. I love him, and I can do anything for him. Aaj saree pehni hai, kal naqaab bhi pehn sakti hoon."

Previously, Rakhi Sawant, who often makes headlines due to her controversial statements, is now back in the news because of her relationship status as she has found her new love in Adil Durrani who is six years younger than her. Now, the Main Hoon Na actress has opened up about him in a recent interview.

While talking to ETimes, Rakhi told that she had gone into depression after breaking up with Ritesh, with whom she had participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. She was not legally married to Ritesh and after leaving the house, she had issued a statement announcing her separation from him.

She further added that Adil proposed to her within a month of their first meeting and revealed that he is six years younger than him. Rakhi even disclosed that she was not ready when he proposed to her and then, Adil cited examples of Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to convince her.

The actress, who has participated in multiple reality shows, even said that Adil's family is against their relationship as they do not like the way she dresses up but she is willing to make the necessary changes to impress his family, even though nobody from his family is asking her to make any changes.