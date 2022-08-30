Rakhi Sawant makes shocking confession about accused Sudhir Sangwan in Sonali Phogat murder case

Credit: File photo

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passed away in Goa. As per the Goa Police, the actress and politician was drugged by her two associates while she was partying. Meanwhile, her friend Rakhi Sawant made some shocking confessions about Sudhir Sangwan in her recent interaction with media.

Rakhi Sawant said, "Dekhiye jab mujhe pata chla tha toh day 1 se mujhe murder hi lag rha tha. Sonali ji ka murder hi hua hai. Bigg Boss me bhaut accha waqt bitaya hai mene. Unki jaan thi unki beti aur jo unke PA the vo taklu, she used to tell us that she was in love with hism (her PA Sudhir Sangwan). And Vo PA bhi the aur dost bhi the, ab vo nahi hai toh mujhe batana accha bhi nahi lagta. Bhaut galat baat hai, heart attack unko aaya hi nahi. Abhi kya hai vo CBI and police dekhek."

He further said, "I saw the video, her clothes were also removed. I was so shocked, but I wan in Dubai. She loved her daughter like anything, I was in trauma. I request BJP to please take action against the people who murdered her. Uss takle ne (Sudhir Sangwan) ne unki beti ko anaath kar dia. Mujhe day 1 se uspe shak tha, me 10 baar usse mili hu. Jitni baar dekhti thi utni baar gussa aata tha. I used to ask Sonali Phogath who is he. She told her nothing, he is my PA and we like each other. Uski shakal se mujhe vo criminal lagta tha, aaj vo sach hogya. I am feeling so sad."

Earlier, Arshi Khan, who was also one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house, reacted to the news. The actress had demanded justice for Sonali. While speaking to ETimes, the actress said, “Not just during Bigg Boss but after the show too we have been there for each other. We had spent a lot of time together. She pampered me like a mother and often said, 'Tu umar mein badi hai, harkaton mein nahi'. Whenever I used to go for shoots, she checked on me. She was very protective about me and my well-being."

After watching the viral video in which Sudhir Sangwan can be seen taking her out of a restaurant, Arshi said, “In recent times, we have had less conversations. I'm really scared looking at the viral video. I am not sure if it was her. But my inner soul is cursing the culprit, they can't escape karma, and our law. I feel like I have lost someone close to me. I'm really disappointed and disturbed. Trust me she was such a beautiful soul that if they would have asked her for money, she would have given it to them easily. Then why kill her? I'm sure there is a big picture behind it and I really pray to God, she gets justice.”

Meanwhile, Sonali Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and close aide Sukhwinder Singh admitted to spiking the BJP leader’s water during a party sometime before her death, which caused her to feel uneasy and uncomfortable at the party. The motive behind the alleged murder of Phogat could be "economic interest", said a senior police official, adding the duo was arrested to “avoid the possibility of destruction of evidence and influencing the witnesses.” During the investigation of her death, the CCTV footage of the restaurant was examined by the investigating officer and it was found that Sagwan was forcefully making Phogat drink "obnoxious chemical" mixed with water from a water bottle. The two men were seen taking Phogat to the washroom of the restaurant around 4.30 am on August 23 and the three of them were inside the toilet for two hours, he said.