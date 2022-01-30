Rakhi Sawant kisses husband Ritesh at 'Bigg Boss 15' sets, video goes viral - WATCH

After seventeen weeks of fights, romance, tasks, and eliminations, the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15' is finally coming to its conclusion on Sunday (30 January) with five contestants - Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat - vying for the prize money of Rs 50 lakh and the coveted trophy. But the controversies don't seem to end even now. The Grand Finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show will be graced by the contestants who participated in the show this season.

Among all the inmates, the most talked-about ones were Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh who made a wildcard entry to the show in the eighth week. While Ritesh was evicted by the audience after around 20 days, Rakhi managed to last till the final week before a surprise elimination. The duo was spotted at the 'Bigg Boss 15' sets and once again created controversy when the couple locked lips with each other in front of the entire media. It seemed that Ritesh didn't want to share a private moment in public, but Rakhi didn't budge an inch.

The video, uploaded by a celebrity photographer, was met with negative comments from the people. While one of them commented, "Haha.. I think her husband is least bothered to kiss her...bdw ..there is a small advice that make love in a private .. Dont do it for show off in front of media", another wrote, "Publicity ke liye aur kitna niche giroge". Fans of the show even slammed the 'Main Hoon Na' actress as she was seen criticising Tejasswi Prakash inside the house for being "too close" with Karan Kundrra.

Meanwhile, both husband and wife have accepted that they are not legally married yet as Ritesh hasn't officially divorced his first wife, who had also made domestic abuse allegations against him. For the unversed, the couple had married each other in 2019, but the world finally saw Ritesh's face this year when he entered 'Bigg Boss 15' along with Rakhi.