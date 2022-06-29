Rakhi Sawant gets brutally trolled for reacting on Alia Bhatt's pregnency, netizens say 'begani shaadi...'

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is one such celebrity who loves to encash every major event, happening or news in the showbiz. The actress gets brutally trolled for her stints, but that doesn't stop her. In fact, she gets encouraged to delve further. The biggest news of this month, is Alia and Ranbir becoming parents.

As usual, Rakhi found this news the perfect opportunity to milk it. She has shot a video with her boyfriend Adil Durani, saying 'she is extremely happy as Alia-Ranbir are becoming parents, and she has become an aunt of their child.' Well, we can read your thoughts about it, as we share a similar feeling, but let's watch Sawant's attempt to grab attention. Try not to laugh.

Here's the video

As soon as Rakhi posted the video, almost every second comment mocked her, and she was termed as 'Begani shaadi mein Abdula deewana.' A user commented, "They don't give a f to Rakhi." Another user commented, "Kahe ko is pagal aurat ke saath Ranbir aur alia ka rishta jod raha hai." One of the users commented, "Maan na maan main teri mehmaan." A netizen mocked her saying, "Masi shadi me invited nhi thi." Another netizen added, "Aap to maaasi ban gaye, kya vo balak aapke maaasi banne ka gum jhel paega ....Sad for him." One of the netizen added, "Ye alag hi nasha karke baithi hai."

Actor Alia Bhatt, on Monday, announced the news of her pregnancy with a special post on her Instagram account. In the picture, the actress can be seen in a hospital with Ranbir Kapoor, with his back to the camera, wearing a cap. She can be seen smiling and looking at the monitor, during her ultrasound, which is covered with a heart emoticon. Sharing this post, the Kapoor and Sons actor captioned, "Our baby ..... Coming soon" followed by a heart and sparks emoji. Along with this, she shared another post of a lion family, where the lioness can be seen nudging the lion and the cub is looking at them, indicating that the couple's little cub is on its way.