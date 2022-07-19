Rakhi Sawant gets brutally trolled for comparing Covid booster shot to Viagra

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant can make news out of anything. Every day, she's running her loony circus in the town, and the paparazzi enjoy capturing her crazy antics. Out of her latest trick, Rakhi had the audacity to compare the Covid booster shot to viagra.

Yesterday, Rakhi was spotted at the airport, and as soon as she arrived, Rakhi started ranting. Rakhi went on to crib that she's feeling hot with the booster, and thus she's leaving Mumbai to meet her boyfriend Adil Durani, yeah that's how steep she went. Rakhi further added, "Meri buri haalat hai... ajeeb se feeling aa rahi hai... mujhe toh lagta hai ki yeh viagra hai... main 2 raat se soyi nahi hoon. Na jaane Adil ka kya haal karugi ja ke."

Watch the videos

As soon as the video got surfaced, netizens had a field day, and they bashed Sawant for her goofy antics. A user asserted, "Booster se v koi charged hoti hay" Another user asserted, "Lol Adil k pehle kon kon tha." One of the users asserted, "Stop spreading nonsensical fake news about vaccines and boosters." A netizen added, "Iska hmesha ka rona he h." Another netizen added, "Mere khyal se aapko shadi kr leni chaiye sab thik ho jayega uske baad body kuch nhi mange gi." One of the netizen added, "o kyun ghum rahi hai phir? Tabiyat aise hoti hai khrab? Yeh booster nhi botox pain hoga jo face pr dikh rha hai. Vaccine thoda asar rakhti sabko fever n pain aata hai. Par itne drame?? Hadd hai."

In a recent interview to Bollywooldife, Rakhi Sawant discussed her divorce with Ritesh Shah and the suffering she endured after it. She revealed that she would never forgive her ex-husband, Ritiesh, for what he did to her mother, abandoning the actress' mother in the hospital to bleed while she was in the Bigg Boss house and failing to take care of her or pay her bill, which caused irreparable damage.