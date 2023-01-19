Rakhi Sawant detained for questioning by Mumbai Police

Rakhi Sawant has been detained by the Mumbai Police

Rakhi Sawant has been detained by the Mumbai Police and is being interrogated currently in connection with a complaint filed against her by an unnamed model. As per information available, Rakhi was detained by Amboli Police on Thursday after a model complained against her, alleging that Rakhi circulated an obscene video of hers online. The actress has been taken for questioning.

Contrary to reports, Rakhi has not been arrested yet and there are no charges against her. Police sources have informed that she has been detained for questioning based on the complaint against her,. After the questioning, police will take a call on whether to arrest her or not.

Rakhi Sawant has accused of making an objectionable video and photo of a female model viral some time back. On Thursday, Sherlyn Chopra, who has had a tiff with Rakhi for sometime, tweeted that Rakhi had been arrested. Citing the FIR number against Rakhi, she claimed that the actress was arrested after her anticipatory bail application was rejected by a Mumbai court.

BREAKING NEWS!!!



AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022



YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT January 19, 2023

Rakhi has been in news lately regarding her marriage. Last week, pictures emerged showing Rakhi and her boyfriend Adil Durrani at a registrar's office with a marriage certificate. Adil initially denied that they were married only to make a U-turn days later. In the interim, Rakhi confirmed she was married and also made a statement claiming Adil was not 'accepting' her. Rakhi, who has worked in several films and TV shows over a two-decade-long career, in best known for her stint on Bigg Boss on two separate occasions.

The actress is known to be surrounded by controversy, the latest of which is this matter. Some reports had claimed that Rakhi will be presented in court later on Thursday but police sources say that call will be taken after her interrogation concludes.