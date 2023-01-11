Search icon
Rakhi Sawant confirms marriage to Adil Durrani even as he denies it

Rakhi Sawant confirmed that she got married to Adil in July 2022, but didn't reveal it to anyone as the latter wanted to hide it from his family.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 07:34 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant confirms marriage to Adil Durrani even as he denies it
Rakhi Sawant broke her silence after wedding photos with Adil Durrani went viral on social media. She confirmed the news of getting married to Adil and revealed that they tied knots last year in July after three months of dating.

While speaking to Etimes, Rakhi Sawant said, “I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai.”

She even shared her wedding photo on social media and wrote, “Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil.” However, as per TellyChakkar report, Adil has denied wedding reports and said that they are not married.

For the unversed, in a carousel post, Rakhi and Adil are seen registering their marriage in a registrar's office. In one photo, Rakhi, dressed up as a bride, is signing the marriage certificate with Adil. In another photo, Adil and Rakhi are posing with their marriage certificate. In the third photo, the marriage application got captured, and we could see the names of Adil and Rakhi as husband and wife. Another interesting fact from the certificate was the date of marriage registration.

Ex-girlfriend of Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani asks her to stay away from him

 

