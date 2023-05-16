Shocking: Rakhi Sawant claims estranged husband Adil Durrani plans to kill her for property, has given supari from jail

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani in happier times

Rakhi Sawant’s tumultuous marriage saga has taken a new turn. The actress has now claimed that her estranged husband Adil Durrani is planning to kill her for ‘revenge and property’. The actress also claimed that Adil has already spoken to a contract killer from jail. Adil is currently lodged in a Karnataka jail in a rape case.

In a video featuring the actress shared by Etimes, Rakhi can be seen saying, “I am reading duas to stay safe from enemies. I just found out that Adil is planning to kill me in jail. He gave my death contract to a killer from jail.” This isn’t the first time that Rakhi has alleged she faces some sort of threat of violence from Adil. Earlier, she had claimed that she would be extra careful once Adil is released from prison because she fears him.

Speaking in Hindi in the video, Rakhi shares a message for Adil as well. “All I have to tell him is that Adil, I have read the dua and I am sure Allah will accept my prayers. You cannot kill me, why do you want to do this? For property and revenge,” she is further seen saying. Rakhi has not shared the video on her social media so far or commented further on the matter.

Rakhi an Adil’s story has been quite chaotic and dramatic. The actress shared pictures with Adil on her social media claiming they were married, which Adil denied, only to later admit that they were. The couple posed together for pictures and attended events but there was trouble in paradise soon enough.

After Rakhi accused Adil of cheating, Adil hit back too. Eventually, after multiple complaints of heating and sexual assault against Adil, he was arrested in February. Rakhi has since said that she wants to divorce him and be ‘free’.