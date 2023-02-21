Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Durrani threatens her, saying he met 'don' in jail: 'Tum dekh lo tumhara kya hoga'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Television queen Rakhi Sawant, on Monday, claimed that Adil Durrani threatened her when she met him. While speaking to the media, the actress claimed that Adil told her that he has now connections with the ‘dons’.

Rakhi was heard saying, “Aaj maine unko court mein dekha, Adil ko. Mujhe attitude dikha rahe the. Kehte hai ke, ‘Jail mein bahut bade bade don se mila hoon. Sochlo aap ko kya karna hai' (I saw Adil in court today. He was giving me attitude. He said, ‘I met several big dons in jail. Think about what you want to do’).”

Rakhi further mentioned that he informed advocate about the same, her advocate told her, “usko dene de dhamki. Kya karega woh. Jin se mila hai, woh bhi toh andar hi hai. (Let him give threats. What will he do? Those whom he met with are also inside).” Adil also told her, “main jail gaya Arthur Road, itna ganda jail. Wahan pe maine bartan manje, logon ke liye chai banayi. Logon ke paer dabaye. Isse bura mere saath kya ho sakta hai. Lekin main aaunga fir tumhara kya hoga (Arthur Road is such a dirty jail. I have washed dishes, made tea for others and pressed their feet. What can be worse than this? But I will come for you when I'm out, then what will happen to you?)." Adil also added that people were beaten up in the jail.

Earlier, Rakhi made a shocking revelation and said that Adil’s girlfriend Tanu is pregnant and this is why her husband will marry her after coming out of jail. Rakhi also mentioned that she is shocked after knowing that Tanu is pregnant. The video which was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, has been going viral on social media.

For the unversed, as per the media reports, Adil’s affair started when Rakhi was inside the Bigg Boss Marathi house. Rakhi came to know about Adil’s new girlfriend when she came out of the controversial house after five weeks. Meanwhile, photos of Adil Durrani and his girlfriend are going viral on social media.

