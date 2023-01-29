Rakhi Sawant breaks down, cries inconsolably after mother’s death; fans slam paparazzi: 'Let her grieve in private’

Rakhi Sawant's mother passed away on Saturday

Actress Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. The actress was clicked on Saturday evening as she took her mother’s body for her last rites from the hospital. A visibly shaken Rakhi cried inconsolably outside the hospital in a video shared by several paparazzi accounts. After the videos surfaced, several fans of the actress have criticised the media for nit letting her grieve in private.

Rakhi’s mother Jaya Bheda battled cancer for three years before eventually succumbing to it on Saturday. She was admitted to the Citicare hospital in Juhu, where she was undergoing extensive treatment for a brain tumour, and breathed her last on Saturday evening. On Saturday evening, Rakhi and her family members were clicked outside the hospital. The actress broke down in tears multiple times.

Reacting to the videos of the media trying to click the crying actress, one fan commented, “media stop it plz give them some space.” Another wrote, “please stop recording such a moment, let her grieve in private.” Many others slammed the photographers present there for invading her privacy at such a juncture.

Rakhi has been visiting the hospital to see her mother and also requested her fans to pray for her recovery. On Saturday, Rakhi had confirmed about her mother’s death in a statement to Etimes.

“Maa ab nahi rahi (Mother is no more now),” she had said. She added to the portal that her mother died of a multi-organ failure as her cancer spread to the kidneys and lungs. She came to know that her mother was admitted due to brain tumour after she came out of the Bigg Boss Marathi house on January 8.