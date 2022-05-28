Rakhi Sawant blushes as she returns with boyfriend Adil from Dubai

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Be it her personal life or professional life, Rakhi Sawant never fails to make headlines. She keeps her fans entertained with her humorous nature. The actress, who was on a vacation with her boyfriend Adil, returned to Mumbai last night.

Entertainment queen Rakhi went to Dubai for a vacation with her boyfriend Adil. On Friday, Adil and Rakhi were spotted at Mumbai airport. The actress was blushing, it seems she is really happy in her new relationship. Fans are happy to see the actress blushing, one of them wrote, “Never seen her blushing this way before.” The second person mentioned, “Rakhi is looking happy so happy for her.”

The third person mentioned, “It seems she is really in love with him.” The fourth person mentioned, “I hope k yeh last karjai Ritesh Jesa na ho..” The fifth one commented, “Yakeen nhi ho raha ye baat such hai .kher aap khush rahe bas.”

Ex-girlfriend of Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani asks her to stay away from him

Earlier, in a video published by Instant Bollywood, Rakhi shad hared her views about the relationship she's having with Adil, and she asked her fans to pray for her. Rakhi said, "my fans pray for me. Iss baar mera ghar aur rishta kabhi na toote. Because he loves me so much, and I love him so much. Aage kya hone wala hai, yeh soch ke main aaj na jeeun, aisa nahi ho sakta. I love him, and I can do anything for him. Aaj saree pehni hai, kal naqaab bhi pehn sakti hoon."

While talking to ETimes, Rakhi told that she had gone into depression after breaking up with Ritesh, with whom she had participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. She was not legally married to Ritesh and after leaving the house, she had issued a statement announcing her separation from him.