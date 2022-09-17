Search icon
Raju Srivastava's brother Dipoo Srivastava reveals if his family will shift comedian to another hospital

Raju Srivastava's recovery is slow but he will be fine soon, says the comedian's younger brother Dipoo Srivastava.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 07:51 AM IST

Credit: File photo

On August 10, popular comedian Raju Srivastava was hospitalised at AIIMS Delhi after suffering from a major heart attack while he was working out in a gym. Since then, the comedian is on ventilator and his fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

On Friday, his younger brother Dipoo Srivastava shared a major health update. As per The Free Press Journal, he said, “The recovery is slow. He will be fine soon. He is stable and on a ventilator. He is still unconscious. It's been 35 days.” On being asked if they have any plans to shift Raju to some other hospital, Dipoo said, “He will be treated at AIIMS and we will take him home after he has recovered. We have faith in the doctors.”

Earlier, the comedian’s wife Shikha recently revealed that the comedian is still on a ventilator and requested everyone for their prayers as she told Bombay Times, "All I can say is that his condition is stable and he is still on a ventilator. The medical team is doing their best and we all want your prayers so that he recovers and is back with us."

When fake reports started circulating about his health two weeks back, his daughter Antara issued a statement on his official Instagram account that read, "Dear all well-wishers, My dad Mr. Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. He is on a ventilator at the moment. Only statements from AIIMS Delhi and Raju Ji's official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from anyone else is unreliable. The doctors and their entire team at AIIMS Delhi are working hard and diligently. We're thankful to them and all his well-wishers. Request you all to continue your love and prayers for his speedy recovery."

Talking about his Bollywood career, Raju has acted in many famous Hindi films including Maine Pyar Kiya, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Bombay to Goa, and Baazigar among others. The comedian came third in the famous television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge judged by Shekhar Suman and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

READ | Shekhar Suman says he asked Raju Srivastava to focus more on his health before comedian suffered heart attack

Raju Srivastava also participated in the third season of the reality show Bigg Boss 3, the only season hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, and stayed inside the house for 63 days. Dara Singh's son Vindu Dara Singh won the show in 2009 while Pravesh Rana, who became a famous television host later, became the runner-up.

 

