Raju Srivastava's younger brother Kaju Srivastava admitted to AIIMS Delhi

Raju Srivastava's younger brother Kaju Srivastava has also been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Manisha Chauhan |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 08:43 AM IST

Raju Srivastava's younger brother Kaju Srivastava admitted to AIIMS Delhi
Credit: Vsheshnews/Instagram

Famous comedian Raju Srivastava, who made millions of people laugh with his comedy stints, is admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, after he suffered a heart attack while working out. As per the reports, he collapsed on the treadmill.

Meanwhile, as per Dainik Jagran report, Raju’s younger brother Kaju is also admitted to the same hospital. As per the YoutHistan report, his younger brother has undergone a lump operation and is admitted to the hospital for the last 3 days. However, he has not been informed about Raju's health. 

Meanwhile, Raju’s family issued a statement saying, “Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour//fake news being circulated. Please pray for him.”

Earlier, Raju Srivastava's health update was posted by Shekhar Suman on Twitter, where it was revealed that Raju had been unconscious for the previous 46 hours however a few hours later Shekhar said Raju is improving.

He took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Good news ..Raju moved his fingers and shoulders..things looking slightly positive according to the doctors.your prayers are working. Keep praying.”

Raju Srivastava's brother-in-law, Ashish Srivastava, had confirmed the news of his heart attack.  He said, "Raju Srivastava had a heart attack while going to the gym. He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the big leaders of the state. He went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day. During the same time, he got a heart attack. He has been admitted to AIIMS. But he is back under control. After 5 minutes, the doctors allowed the relatives to meet his grandfather. Only after meeting him, they will be able to give the rest of the information."

For the unversed, Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain.

 

