Raju Srivastava's brother calls him 'fighter', says 'he will soon come back'

Credit: Dipoo Srivastava/Instagram

Comedian Raju Srivastava is fighting for life as he continues to remain admitted in the intensive care unit at AIIMS, Delhi. The whole nation is praying for his recovery, meanwhile, his younger brother Deepu Srivastava updated about his health.

On Friday, Deepu shared a video and expressed gratitude towards the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian's health. He said that though Raju is still in hospital, but he is sure that the blessings of his fans are being heard. He said that his brother is receiving the best possible healthcare facility. Emphasizing that Raju Srivastava is recovering under the care of the best team of medical professionals at the hospital.

Refuting farcical rumours about Raju's health, Deepu Srivastava urged people to not pay attention to them and requested the fans to continue shower his brother with wishes for his well-being. At a time when people across the country are praying for the swift recovery of the actor, his brother Deepu Srivastava called Raju a fighter.

"He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy." Comedian Raju Srivastava had been admitted to a Delhi hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym.His trainer took him to the hospital. At the time of the heart attack, Raju Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state. The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

While speaking to ETimes, Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastava urged people not to believe in any fake news and confirmed that he is stable. She also requested people to stop circulating fake health updates on her husband. She said, “Raju ji’s health is stable and doctors are doing their job very diligently and the entire management is working day and night to make sure that Raju ji gets well soon. We have full faith in them and Raju ji is a fighter and he is going to win this battle. He will fight it out and will come back to entertain you all, this is my promise to you all. We are getting wishes, blessings and a lot of people are praying and doing puja for his health and everyone’s vibration is very positive. I know the prayers are not going to go unanswered. I just want to urge everyone to continue praying for their health. Doctors and Raju ji both are fighting and everyone will get to know the positive results very soon. I promise that Raju will be back to entertain everyone.” she said.

“I am requesting people with folded hands that please stop spreading these rumours about Raju’s health. Because of these rumours the family, the doctors and everyone’s morals go down. They are giving their best and we don’t want the negativity to affect them. Right now we need prayers and stop spreading negative news. These rumours are very disturbing,” she said. (With inputs from ANI)