Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi chants Hanuman Chalisa as doctors say 'only miracle can save' Raju Srivastava

Fans, friends, celebs and family, everyone in the country right now is praying for Raju Srivastava. The comedian, who is on the ventilator after suffering a major heart attack, is in critical condition. His close friend and comedian Ahsaan Qureshi has shared a major health update.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, the comedian said that only a miracle can save Raju Srivastava. He stated, “Doctors have given up. They've told the family that they could do whatever possible to save him, and now only a miracle can save him. The news about his death is untrue, the doctors have said that his brain is dead. His condition is very critical. We all friends are praying and chanted Hanuman Chalisa a few minutes ago.”

In conversation with AajTak.in, Ahsaan Qureshi stated, "I last met him at the office opposite Oshiwara Police Station. He has an office in the Marigold Building. Whenever he used to come to Lucknow, he used to drink coffee with friends. I, Sunil Pal, met him and enquired about how to apply for the subsidy for films.”

He further added, “Raju's daughter (Antara) is to get married and his son is quite young. We are praying for his recovery. The man who has made the world laugh, now the whole world is praying for his well being. We are all worried and are set to reach Delhi by evening. We just want Raju bhai to recover.”

While speaking to ETimes, Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastava urged people not to believe in any fake news and confirmed that he is stable. She also requested people to stop circulating fake health updates on her husband. She said, “Raju ji’s health is stable and doctors are doing their job very diligently and the entire management is working day and night to make sure that Raju ji gets well soon. We have full faith in them and Raju ji is a fighter and he is going to win this battle. He will fight it out and will come back to entertain you all, this is my promise to you all. We are getting wishes, blessings and a lot of people are praying and doing puja for his health and everyone’s vibration is very positive. I know the prayers are not going to go unanswered. I just want to urge everyone to continue praying for their health. Doctors and Raju ji both are fighting and everyone will get to know the positive results very soon. I promise that Raju will be back to entertain everyone.” she said.

“I am requesting people with folded hands that please stop spreading these rumours about Raju’s health. Because of these rumours the family, the doctors and everyone’s morals go down. They are giving their best and we don’t want the negativity to affect them. Right now we need prayers and stop spreading negative news. These rumours are very disturbing,” she said.