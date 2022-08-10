Raju Srivastava health update: Sunil Pal says comedian is out of danger after suffering heart attack

Raju Srivastava-Sunil Pal/Instagram

Famous comedian Raju Srivastava was rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi after the comedian suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, August 10, when he was working out at a gym in his hotel. He fell down from the treadmill after complaining of chest pain. Now, his close pal and another popular comedian Sunil Pal has shared an update on Raju's health condition.

Taking to his Instagram account, Sunil Pal, who defeated Raju Srivastava in the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, shared a video in which he said that Raju is recovering well and is out of danger now. He even extended wishes for his speedy recovery and added that he is still in Delhi.

Sunil can be heard saying, "Ye sach hai ki comedy king Raju Srivastava ko dil ka daura pada tha, unhe AIIMS mein bharti karaya gaya tha aur ab unki tabiyat bahut achi hai, aap sab ki dua se, ishwar ki kripa se bahut achi tabiyat hai, ab woh khatre ke bilkul bahaar hain (This is true that Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack, he was admitted to AIIMS and he is absolutely fine now. With all your blessings and God's grace, he is out of danger now)".

Extending wishes for his speedy recovery, Sunil continued, "Raju bhai get well soon, hum sab aapse bahut pyaar karte hain, sabke liye bahut khushi ki khabar hai ki ab woh bilkul theek hain. Hum sab unka Mumbai mein intezaar kar rahe hain, abhi woh Delhi mein hain (Raju brother, get well soon. We all love you a lot, it's a piece of great news for all of us that he is fine now. We all are waiting for him in Mumbai, he is still in Delhi)".



For the unversed, Raju has acted in many famous Hindi films including Maine Pyar Kiya, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Bombay to Goa, and Baazigar among others.